Adobe adds new features to Creative Cloud Express PDF to speed things up

Adobe announced a few feature updates to its Creative Cloud Express platform, specifically in the form of "quick actions" to help users work more efficiently within documents.

In a release, Adobe mentions that the original release which happened a few months only included a couple of "quick actions" for converting documents to and from PDFs. Adobe has added three new feature sets to Express PDF, combine files, organize pages and edit text and images. These new features are meant to give document creators more tools and allow for users to "edit the entirety of a PDF directly in Creative Cloud Express PDF.

New Express PDF quick actions

The new Edit text and image feature should be used when you have a PDF that needs minor but critical changes that need to be addressed quickly. With the new feature, you can edit text, rotate, and resize images quickly.

Adobe's new Combine feature allows you to gather files in different formats and organize them within a new PDF document. For example, you could have an Excel spreadsheet, a Word document, and a Tiff image. With the new Combine feature, you can drag and drop them all into one new PDF document without having to worry about converting them, as it will be done for you automatically.

Use Organize pages to rearrange pages by dragging and dropping each page's thumbnail into whatever order you choose for your document. The new feature is handy when you're using multiple files in different formats. You upload them and then drag and drop them into the order that works for your document and then export them as a new PDF.