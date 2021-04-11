How to save a GIF or video from Twitter

Animated GIFs play natively on Twitter, but saving or downloading them isn’t an option made available using first-party tools. To download a GIF or a video from Twitter, you’ll need a third-party tool.
If you don’t want to install third-party tools, you can use a browser app like the one we’re using below. They’re simple to use and don’t require additional software. Just copy the URL, paste it into TwitterVideoDownloader and download the file.
One thing of note is that some GIFs may be subject to copyright or trademark protection. Memes are usually fair game, though video footage taken by individuals could be subject to licensing restrictions if you intend to share or otherwise distribute the file.
1) Right-click on the web address of the tweet to copy the link.
2) Click Copy in the drop-down menu.
3) In a browser go to https://twittervideodownloader.com/download
4) On the Downloader page, paste the URL copied before in the text box.
5) Click Download to start the process.
6) On the download page, select the quality of video.
7) Right-click the video to open the context menu.
8) Select Save video from the menu.
9) In the Save As dialogue box, type a file name.
10) Click Save to save the video on your desktop.