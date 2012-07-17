Zbang and AVG Launch Social Media Aggregator, MultiMi

Zbang and anti-virus developer AVG have announced the launch of the final version of theit MultiMi social media aggregator. The software, available for download for Windows XP and later, as well as the iPad, acts as a single desktop from which users can monitor their social media feeds, calendars, photo feeds, Docs, email and instant message services.

We were able to spend some time with the final version of MultiMi before its release and were impressed with its capabilities. Once you download the software, you have the option of adding a multitude of services to the customizable dashboard.

Users can then interact with each service as if they were using its main portal. You can, for example, send messages to Facebook friends, reply to posts on Twitter and comment on Photos posted on Picasa. The Photo section in particular is very useful since it aggregates photos posted through all of your social media sites and sends them to your email.

To ensure that links posted to your social media feeds are safe, AVG has incorporated its eponymous LinkScanner, which does a full scan of all links you click on through your various news feeds and chat boxes.