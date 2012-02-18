What is HTML5?

The newest iteration of the core Web language that drives the backbone of the Internet, HTML5 tells browsers how to display the text and graphical elements of websites. HTML5 makes it easier for the Web to deliver video and other media without the need for Adobe’s Flash. Many developers are reworking sites so their content will appear on the iPad and other mobile devices. Invisible to most users, HTML code adheres to standards set forth by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). The previous standard was HTML 4.01, and it had been more than ten years since the tags, definitions, and attributes of that standard were updated.

More information on HTML5: