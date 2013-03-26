How to Hide LinkedIn Resume Changes From Your Boss

Getting your LinkedIn profile up to date and filled out in full is key to starting your job search. But that doesn't mean you want your coworkers or boss to know you're looking. To prevent every little update to your resume being sent to the entire community, you can choose to limit the broadcasting.

1. Click your name on the top right of the LinkedIn website and select Settings from the drop-down menu.

2. Click “Turn on/off your activity broadcasts” next to Profile and beneath Privacy Controls.

3. Uncheck the box for “Let people know when you change your profile, make recommendations, or follow companies.” Then click Save Changes.

4. Click "Who can see your connections" in the Settings menu to prevent your boss from seeing you've connected to a headhunter or anyone else he or she may not approve of.

5. Set the drop-down menu to Only You and click Save Changes.