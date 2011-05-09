How to Get Tethering Apps Without the Android Market

As you may have heard, Google has given way to the carriers and agreed to remove all the tethering apps from the Android Market for Verizon Wireless and AT&T devices so that users must pay the carriers' hefty tethering fees. But if you still want the free tethering apps, you can still get them if you know where to look. Here's how:

1. Find a tethering app. There are a few out there if you Google, but one of the most popular is PDANet so we'll use that one today.

2. Download the PDANet apk file and save it to your computer.

PDANet APK File

3. Copy the .apk file to your device's SD card.

4. Install the apk by clicking on it while using the file manager (If you don't have one, you can download a free one from the Market, like Asto File Manager).

5. Download the tethering app to your computer from PDANet.

PDANet Desktop Download

6. Run the PDANet Desktop program and follow the installation process.

7. Plug in your device and use its internet connection to surf on your computer.

David Cogen is a Founder/CEO of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for wireless how tos, reviews, and news. David loves technology and the only thing he loves more than technology is teaching it to others. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, MeeGo, and Windows Phone how tos.