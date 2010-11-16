Beatles, iTunes Finally Come Together

Unless you've been living in a yellow submarine, you've probably heard that the Beatles are now for sale on iTunes. To be sure, it's been a long and winding road, but Apple and Apple Corps. have worked it out, fixing a hole in iTunes' music selection. Without any help, you can now find the complete Beatles Discography on iTunes; the box set costs $149.

While many fans who have already ripped Beatles iTunes from CDs will let it be, this is something that prudence demanded. It won't make Paul McCartney (or Steve Jobs) a rich man any more than he already is, but now at least iTunes won't be so helter skelter.