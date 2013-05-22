AVG's Image Shrinker App Cuts Down Photos for Easy Sharing

AVG is known for is ant-virus software for PCs and Android devices, but the company is now expanding into the Android utilities category with its new Image Shrinker and Cleaner apps. Available for free through the Google Play store, Image Shrinker, as its name implies, lets users quickly shrink images stored natively on their Android devices in just a few steps, so they can be more easily share via social media or sent in text messages and emails.

Cleaner, which is also available for free on the Google Play store, serves as a means to cut down on the small files cluttering your handset including items stored in your CPU's cache, browser history and even your saved text messages and calls. We went hands-on with the both apps to see how they work.

To shrink an image using Image Shrinker, you select the photo you want to resize from your photo library and tap Shrink It! at the bottom of the screen. Next, we chose the image's new size, which can go as low as 640 x 480, and the process was complete. You can also choose to delete the original image from your handset once the resizing is complete to help save precious storage space.

Once your photo is resized, Image Shrinker allows you to share the smaller image to your favorite social networks, send it as a text or email it to your friends.

In addition to Image Shrinker, AVG has also announced its new Cleaner app. The software serves as a means to cut down on the small files cluttering your handset including your cache files, browser history and even your saved text messages and calls. During our hands-on with the app, we cleared the CPU cache and Internet browsing history on a Galaxy Note II.

Our test only saved a few megabytes of space, a result of the process having been demonstrated throughout the day, but AVG says users could regularly save a healthy amount of space. If you don't want to do a manual cleanup, you can always schedule a weekly automatic cleanup.

You can download both AVG's Image Shrinker and Cleaner apps for free through the Google Play store, today