4 Great Photography Apps for Tablets

Photo-editing isn't hard, and with these tablet apps, it gets even easier. For the ability to manipulate existing images--or create your own from scratch--on the iPad or an Android tablet, check out Photoshop Touch, now with layer-editing abilities, selection aids, and a slew of filters for quickly crafting your visual masterworks. Check out three more feature-rich apps for your slate below.

Adobe Photoshop ($9.99)

Adobe has gotten touch-friendly with its latest creative suite of apps on Android. Adobe Photoshop Touch, the tablet-optimized variant of the popular photo retouching software, is the most compelling. The app includes the core features of the Grand Poobah of photo programs, such as layers, selection tools, adjustments and filters. Along with each app purchase, Adobe offers users a free 20GB Creative Cloud account that can automatically save your progress and beam it up to the cloud for more editing later. Adobe expects an iOS version to arrive by the first quarter of 2012. Platform: Android

Instamap ($1.99)

Calling all Instagram devotees! If you’re thoroughly hooked on the little iOS photo app that produces those neat, highly stylized squares, you’ll definitely want Instamap on your iPad. This lightweight Instagram client is fully optimized with the iPad’s 9.7-inch screen, laying out your pictures in a quilt of colorful squares. You can browse by location, tag or user. As third-party applications go, Instamap looks great and already adds many of the features we’d wish for in an official Instagram client for the iPad. Platform: iPad

Skitch (Free)

While the Apple-Shift-3 shortcut worked decently enough for a straightforward screenshot on your Mac, sometimes you want more options. Skitch, an AirPlay-friendly screenshot and annotation app, allows users to capture any portion of their Mac display, muss it up with ritzy arrows and comments and then upload it with the single jab of a button. On the iPad, it’s even more fun to draw arrows and create circles, à la fingerpainting. Skitch provides you with pencil, lines, circles, arrows and text options for your sketches, which you can effortlessly beam to Twitter or send through email. Platform: Android, iPad, Kindle Fire

Snapseed ($4.99)

Despite a plethora of photo-altering apps in the market, Snapseed has carved out a name for itself as an app that brings professional-level photo-editing to the masses. You get basic features, of course, such as brightness, contrast and saturation adjustment. But it's the finer controls that make this app shine. Select the effect you want from the bar across the bottom of the app, then drag your finger across the photo to adjust the magnitude of the change. When your shot is complete, you can export the finished product to Facebook, Flickr or via email. You don’t need to be an image expert to radically improve your photos with Snapseed. Platform: Android, iPad