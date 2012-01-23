Instagram Review

Want to share artsy photos with all your social networks? Few options are more popular than the iOS-only Instagram app.

The hugely popular Instagram borrows certain key elements from Facebook and Twitter--such as a stream and the ability to like or "heart" photos--making this app very addictive. And you'll find that most of your friends who own iPhones already have this app.

With Instagram, we could either take a picture with our iPhone or select an image from the camera roll. Afterward, the app let us apply 16 creative filters. Instagram can also simulate tilt-shifting to turn any photo into one of those neat, stylized squares. We could even see how the filters looked like with a live preview before snapping the shutter.

Instagram is all about making sharing your creations a cinch. The app supports Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and other social networks.

There's no reason not to hop on the Instagram bandwagon and start turning random snapshots of your day into little pieces of art. It's fun, easy to use, and free.