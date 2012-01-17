Camera+ Review

For after-photo effects and some fun tinkering, it doesn't get much better than Camera+.

The iPhone's improved camera app works just fine for taking a quick picture, but sometimes you need options beyond what's included. This is where Camera+--the best third-party camera app for iOS--shines.

Camera+ includes four shooting modes: Burst, Normal, Stabilizer, and Timer. A convenient grid sits on top of the live picture, which made it easy for us to frame a shot. We set the focus by tapping the screen with a finger, and set the exposure with a second touch. Camera+ also lets you use the iPhone 4's LED flash as a fill light. We instantly snapped a shot by pressing the + icon on the volume rocker.

The real fun starts after you take the picture. You can crop, add borders, rotate, or apply effects and adjust their intensity. After we were satisfied with how the picture turned out, a couple of taps let us upload it straight to various social networks, including Facebook, Flickr, and Twitter.

Another feature we love? Metadata information is embedded in every picture, letting you find the aperture, shutter speed, and the location of a given image at a glance.

Camera+ mimics some features available in iOS 5, such as the grid overlay and volume snap. We also didn't like how the developers were a step behind Apple's stock Camera app in not offering true HDR layers--Camera+ has a filter for that effect. But with a bevy of other editing tools available right at your fingertips, Camera+ deserves to take the prime camera-app spot on your home screen.