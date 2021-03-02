Instagram Live Rooms introduces multi-user video chat — new audio features to follow

Instagram announced the launch of some new features today, starting with Live Rooms. Live Rooms allows users to go live with up to four users at the same time. The ever-popular Instagram before allowed users to add one other person, but now, with Live Rooms, you can take the party live, which is a nice feature to have as we're still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and must remain diligent about social distancing.

The folks at Instagram stated that Live Room would allow creators even more ways to build their businesses and brands while also earning money. The feature will allow users to purchase badges for the hosts and take advantage of other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

If you would like to start a Live Room, here's how.

Open the app, then swipe left

Pick the Live camera option

Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests

You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you and you can also search for a guest to add

When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests

The broadcast host can add up to three guests at once or one by one. Instagram stated, "that going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified when they go live." Basically, use your friends to get famous! I like it!

Instagram also announced that it is exploring other interactive tools, possibly offering moderator controls plus new audio features that will become available in the coming months.

Instagram adding new features could be in response to the recent explosion of Clubhouse onto the scene. Twitter is now testing out a new Spaces audio feature where users can have a group chat via audio.

If you ask me, why not just use that thing we carry everywhere called a cell phone and start a conference call? Uploading audio conversations to a server we only hope is secure to have private conversations seems a little odd and could become a slippery slope. I guess phone calls have become passe in a text, meme, emoji, video world. Seriously though, I don't own a cell phone so that I can send voice messages. I own a cell phone, so I can respond via text, deflect and avoid.