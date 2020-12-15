Final Cut Pro update adds Facebook and Youtube Sharing

A recent report released by 9to5Mac announced that Apple has added an update to Final Cut Pro. The new feature allows for sharing directly to Facebook and YouTube which streamlines sharing content for many creators.

After recently dropping the X from the Final Cut Pro name ,Apple has been making some updates to the video editing software. The first update was to optimize Final Cut for use with Apple's new M1 MacBook Air and Pro that feature the new Apple silicon. The release of the M1 processors have sent a shockwave that has reverberated throughout the industry with many clamoring to purchase them.

Apple has also updated iMovie and Clips on iOS, Motion, and Compressor on Mac to allow sharing to Facebook and YouTube, as well. Apple has said that when you choose one of the new sharing options, a file will be created specifically for sharing to either of the services. The team from Apple said “Shared files will be saved to your Mac,” Apple explains. “To upload your video, follow the guidelines on the video-sharing website."

The new Final Cut Pro update also included stability enhancements to further improve performance on the new Apple Silicon Macs. With recent reports of Apple in the process of developing processors with as many as 32 cores and the upcoming modem chip, Apple is on fire of late as they become an even more proprietary operation hellbent on flipping the industry on its ear.