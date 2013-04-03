‘Facebook Home’ Screenshots Allegedly Leak Online One Day Early

We’re only a day away from finding out exactly what “Facebook Home” is, and the rumor mill continues to churn harder than ever. Photos of the alleged Facebook-rich Android UI leaked online Wednesday, showcasing what appears to be a clean, image-centric layout.

Reported screenshots obtained by 9to5Google provide insight as to what notifications on the home screen would look like. Hypothetically, an image or wallpaper would occupy the full screen and notifications would appear in the center. The phone would also alert you when your friends check in to a particular place in small, subtle text at the top of the screen.

According to the images, the device’s app menu would be deeply integrated with Facebook. Options for a status update, photo uploads and check-ins are included in a toolbar that sits just above the selection of apps. Additionally, images seem to be directly shareable to Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Picasa, SMS messaging, Google+, Facebook and Twitter.

Rumors of a “Facebook Phone” have been circulating for years, but now we’re finally starting to get a clearer picture of what Facebook has in store on the mobile front. Just yesterday, @evleaks also posted images of the purported HTC device that will house this Facebook UI. Believed to be called the HTC First, rumors suggest that the handset could come with a 4.3-inch display, a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960 processor, 1GB of RAM, a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.6-megapixel front-facing shooter. Facebook is expected to lay all these rumors to rest during its press event on Thursday at its Menlo Park headquarters in California.