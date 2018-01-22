How to Use Memories in the Photos App on Mac

Apple reworked the Photos App in macOS to make photos easier to find and to showcase moments that you've captured. For example, you'll be able to search for "dog" and get all of the pictures you've taken of dogs. Photos also has facial recognition so you can search for specific people. But the biggest, most beautiful way to view your photos is with the brand new Memories features.

Here's how to use it:

1. Open the Photos app.

2. Click Memories in the left sidebar.

3. Pick a story to view.

4, You'll see a collage of photos from that place or time period. These include both still photos and Live Photos taken with an iPhone.

5. Click a photo to make it larger (or, if its a Live Photo, play it).

macOS High Sierra Tips