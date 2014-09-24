How to Use Twitter to Add to Amazon WishLists

If you don't already have an Amazon WishList, I have no idea what you're waiting for. My collection of future purchases is more than just helpful for my aging memory, it's super useful for telling friends and family what I want for my birthday or Christmas or my half-birthday or for whatever excuse I can find to get presents. Twitter has just made it even easier to add stuff to my wishlist than ever before, using the magic of Twitter.

The #AmazonWishList hashtag works in much the same was as the #AmazonCart hashtag. That is to say that by using that in a tweet from a Twitter account linked to your Amazon account, you can buy stuff or -- now -- add it to your Amazon WishList. To make this work, here are the steps you need to follow.

1. Sign into your Amazon account.

2. Click on Your Account on the top right of the screen.

3. Scroll down to Personalization and click Your Social Settings.

4. Click the Twitter tab and click Connect.

5. Click Authorize App on the pop-up window.

6. Find a tweet containing a link to an Amazon product. This is best achieved by following @amazon on Twitter. This can be a physical product or a digital one (such as an ebook).

7. Click Reply and add the hashtag #AmazonWishList. Then click Tweet. Pro Tip: For adding Amazon items directly to your shopping cart, follow all of the above steps, but use the hashtag #AmazonCart instead.

8. Do the happy dance when you receive the reply tweet from @MyAmazon confirming your item has been added to your account.

Note: If your Twitter account is set to private, none of this will work.