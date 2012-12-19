Manilla Debuts New Custom Accounts to Help Pay Your Bills

Personal finance app Manilla recently made it easier to pay ALL your bills online, including the pool boy and cat sitter. The app launched a new Custom Accounts feature to its Android and iOS app, which lets users manage payments to services and companies that don't provide their own online payment system.

Manilla is popular because it's so easy to use. You can see all your payments and bills in one place and set up payment reminders. Developers hope to place the missing link with Custom Accounts, so, in addition to tracking credit card, cable and other bills, you can track such payments as rent, dry cleaning and dog walkers, for instance.

Along with the new Custom Accounts feature, Manilla improved the account-linking process, incorporated a new design and introduced iPhone 5 support. Among Manilla's most popular features are its ability to see all your accounts at once, text message/email alerts to let you know when it's time to pay bills and free online document storage.

Manilla received 4+ stars in Apple's App Store and is unique because it doesn't require companies to be partners in order for users to be able to pay bills through the app. If a company isn't a partner, Manilla simply redirects users to that company's site. Plus, according to Manilla, the ability to manage and edit Custom Accounts from mobile devices instead of only being able to view them is on its way.