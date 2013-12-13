Justin Bieber Nabs Instagram's Most Liked Picture of 2013

What does it take to have the world's most liked Instagram snapshot? A smartphone camera, the chance to take a photo with Will Smith and oh, legions of fans. Justin Bieber beat other famous Instagram users such as Joe Jonas, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Richie and Taylor Swift to take the top spot with some 1.5 million likes for his picture with "uncle Will". Instagram announced this news today along with other end-of-year roundups, including the most Instagrammed locations and hashtags.

Posted in August, the image features a casually-dressed Bieber and Smith posing outside a house, with Smith making a sideways peace sign. Bieber has some 12 million followers on the photo-sharing network and 1,168 posts to date.

According to Instagram, about 55 million photos are uploaded to the network each day from around the world. The photo-sharing giant also released an update yesterday that lets users send snapshots to specific friends and followers, giving the app Twitter-like messaging capability.

Where are people taking the most Instagram pictures? According to the company's findings, it's Siam Paragon Mall in Bangkok, Thailand. New York City tops the Most-Instagrammed Cities list, while people were busiest Instagramming on Thanksgiving (also the first day of Hannukah). Thanks to events such as Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines and the passing of Nelson Mandela, #love was 2013's most popular hashtag.