How To Enable Severe Weather Warnings On Your Smartphone

The tumultuous weather that's been striking the Midwest lately is beyond tragic. Advance storm warning systems have come a long way in the past few years and while any type of advance notice is beneficial, the sooner the warning comes, the better. Tornado season is still upon us and hurricane season is just getting started. Hopefully, the worst weather of the year is already behind us, but it always helps to have as much notice as possible.

Both WeatherBug and the Weather Channel for Android have options for severe weather push notifications. Push alerts for the Weather Channel in iOS are only available with the paid app, but the free app will display alerts when you open it. Likewise, WeatherBug for iOS will only display alerts when you open the app.

Here's how to enable push alerts for the Android version of WeatherBug:

From any screen in the app, press the Menu button. Click on Preferences. Click the check box next to "Enable Updates." Scroll down to Alert Notification and check the box next to "Enable Notification."

Here's how to enable alerts for the Weather Channel app in Android:

From the home page of the app, scroll to the right along the bottom on click on "Settings." On the Settings menu, click on "Severe Weather Alerts." From the menu select from Most Severe, Moderate Severe, or All Alerts.

Photo Credit: Associated Press