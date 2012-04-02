'Girls Around Me' App Is Stalker's Dream Come True

As demonstrated by John Brownlee from Cult of Mac, the free iPhone app enables anyone with a Foursquare account to see the publicly visible Facebook profiles of every female within walking distance. Those profiles are plotted on a Google Map.

Brownlee showed Girls Around Me's capabilities by scoping the bikini photos of strangers in his area on a Saturday night in Boston. However, the app doesn't "actually do anything wrong," Brownlee wrote.

"Sure, on the surface, it looks like a hook-up app like Grindr for potential stalkers and date rapists, but all that Girls Around Me is really doing is using public APIs from Google Maps, Facebook and Foursquare and mashing them all up together, so you could see who had checked-in at locations in your area, and learn more about them."

Brownlee suggests that Girls Around Me, made by the Moscow-based company i-Free, is at heart a "diversion," but he says the app should be used "to teach the people you care about that privacy issues are real, that social networks like Facebook and Foursquare expose you and the ones you love, and that if you do not know exactly how much you are sharing, you are as easily preyed upon as if you were naked."

Article provided by SecurityNewsDaily, a sister site to Laptopmag.com.