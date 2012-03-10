Events-Discovery App Ravn Lets You Know What's Going On in Your City

Doing the same things over and over for fun can get boring, too, after some time. But what choice do you have when there's no way to stay on top of everything happening in your city? Ravn—an app we saw at SXSWi's Startup Spotlight—solves this problem. Ravn essentially shows you local events and other cool things to do in your city, using a vast database of over 20,000 handpicked activities.

And that's "handpicked" in the truest sense of the word. We spoke with Steven Ou, CTO at Ravn, who explained to us that real people are behind the updates to these events within the app. A team of about 30 individuals constantly searches for and curates only the most interesting events in each of the cities Ravn covers, ranging from casual fare like food festivals to more decorous selections like wine tastings.

Of course, how you discover these events is entirely personalized as well. You can choose the events categories you prefer, peruse events listed by title and photo, add them to a Wishlist and see who else will be in attendance--both friends and strangers. Swiping through events is always pleasant, as Ravn emphasizes a visual browsing experience: The app utilizes attractive little thumbnails to represent activities and lets you look through them in full-screen mode if you wish, when you tilt your iPhone horizontally.

Ravn is live in over 50 cities around the world, and is free and available in the iTunes Store now.