Apple Announces Logic Pro X For Musicians

If you've always wanted to create Platinum-selling music and have never used Apple's Logic Pro, now's the time to give it a shot. Apple has launched Logic Pro X, the latest version of its suite of music tools for pros, featuring new additions like Drummer, Flex Pitch for integrated pitch editing, and Logic Remote, which allows you to play and control Logic Pro X from your iPad.

For $200 on the Mac App Store, Logic Pro X features a sleek new interface and is packed with new tools for music makers and an expanded library of instruments and effects. Apart from Flex Pitch and Drummer, features include Track Stacks, which allows layering of multiple tracks. You'll also find Arpeggiator, which turns simple chords into melodic notes, as well as instrument effects like Retro Synth, Vintage Keyboards, Bass Amp Designer and an updated Sound Library.

MORE: MacBook Air 2013 vs. Retina MacBook Pro: Which Should You Buy?

Another new tool is the Logic Remote, a free download for the iPad that allows musicians to record, mix and perform instruments in Logic Pro X without having to be attached to the computer, by turning the iPad into a keyboard, drum pad, guitar fretboard or mixing board.

With this feature-packed update, Logic Pro X could be the best friend for musicians who aspire to create professional music. Wayne Sermon, guitarist for Platinum-selling band Imagine Dragons, certainly appreciates the upgrade. "We love the new design, and the creative features of Logic Pro X have already been inspiring us to write new material while we're on tour," he said in Apple's press release.