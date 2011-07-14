7 Magical Harry Potter Apps

Although the premiere of The Deathly Hallows Part 2 marks the end of the 10-year Harry Potter era, the legend still lives on... in your phone. These seven apps (because hardcore fans and Arithmancy students alike know about the magical properties of the number 7) might help ease the passing of this world-wide sensation.

LEGO Harry Potter ($4.99; iOS)

Bringing two childhood favorites together, this app for 1- to 4-year-olds promises to bring you on a magical adventure through the first four years of Hogwarts. It may be on the pricey side, but no other mobile game on the market can take you from the sorting hat to the Triwizard Tournament within a single app.

Scene It? Harry Potter HD ($2.99; iPhone)

Think you know everything about Harry Potter? You can test your knowledge with this app, which includes video clips, audio clips and pictures directly from the movies.

Harry Potter Spells (Free, $2.99; iPhone)

Sure your phone can give directions and start your car, but can it cast spells? This app might not make you magical, but you can duel friends phone to phone. The spells are controlled with varying hand movements, so make sure you’ve mastered the swish and flick.

Harry Potter Spellcaster (Free; Android)

For those searching for adventure, this game is a treasure hunt for magical symbols that will eventually allow you to use powerful spells.

Harry Potter Gryffindor Clock (Free; Android)

The lionhearted can show off their Gryffindor pride with this widget, which shows an analog clock with the Gryffindor crest as its background. Those in other houses can do the same as there are also Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin clock apps available.

Harry Potter Spells&Curses (Free; Android)

This soundboard app lets you hear Harry, Ron, Hermione and other characters cast the spells that made them famous. You can even set a spell as your ringtone.

Harry Potter Puzzle (Free; Android)

For witches and wizards who like to solve problems the muggle way, this jigsaw puzzle app has you slide pieces of a picture into place until an image from the movies (not so) magically appears.