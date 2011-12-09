Openspace Creates Physical Store for Apps

If you've ever wished the Android Marketplace was an actual marketplace, filled with bustling crowds, poker tables, go-karts, sliced fruit and bellicose bluejays, pack your bags and get on the next flight to Boulder, Colorado. That's where Openspace, an online app store, debuted a physical retail location this week - the first real-life app store of its kind.

Customers visiting the store, an office building tucked into a strip mall about 40 minutes north of Colorado's capital, will be able to consult with "app gurus" to discover, buy and navigate the newest apps across all platforms, the company said in a press release today. Openspace also encourages users of its online app store to find the most recent and personally relevant downloads by following 'collections' of apps.

“If your iPhone has a problem you take it to Apple, If your Android tablet has a problem you take it to Verizon/AT&T/BestBuy, but if you have a question about which camera app would be great for taking pictures this weekend on the slopes, where can you turn? Openspace,” said Robert Reich, the company's founder.

Current collections featured on Openspace's website include games by Backflip Studios, music-making programs, super-hero apps and Occupy Wall Street-themed downloads.