VoIP Guide - Skype, magicJack, Vonage, More

By LaptopMag.com

Get the latest news, tips, and reviews for Skype, magicJack, Vonage, and other VoIP services and software.

netTALK Duo Review

By Kevin Lee

Although it costs more than magicJack, this VoIP phone dongle offers more features and support.

Verizon Hub Review

By Avram Piltch

This VoIP device offers a lot more features than a traditional digital phone service, but Verizon's first effort is a bit rough around the edges.

Plantronics .Audio 920 Bluetooth Headset Review

By Dana Wollman

A review of Plantronics .Audio 920 Bluetooth Headset, this versatile Bluetooth headset can be used at a computer or with a mobile phone.

Jabra GN9350 Review

By Dana Wollman

Laptop Magazine reviews Jabra GN9350, designed for office use, this headset leaves us wanting more in terms of voice quality and design.

Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless Headset Review

By Dana Wollman

Laptop Magazine reviews Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless Headset

Raketu iPhone Review

By Todd Haselton

Laptop Magazine reviews Raketu iPhone, with Raketu's Web application, you can make international VoIP calls right from your iPhone or iPod touch--sort of.

Auvi PHIP65 Review

By LaptopMag.com

Laptop Magazine reviews Auvi PHIP65.

magicJack Review

By Jeffrey L. Wilson

Laptop Magazine reviews magicJack, this pocket-sized device lets you place unlimited local and long distance calls for a fraction of the cost of a traditional landline.

Kensington Vo200 Review

By Jamie Lendino

Laptop Magazine reviews Kensington Vo200, Kensington surprises with an ingeniously designed VoIP phone that hides in your laptop's PC Card slot.

Linksys iPhone Dual-Mode Internet Telephony Kit for Skype-CIT400 Review

By Jamie Lendino

Laptop Magazine reviews Linksys iPhone Dual-Mode Internet Telephony Kit for Skype-CIT400, one of the first handsets that can make Skype calls and landline calls without a PC.

The Gizmo Project Review

By LaptopMag.com

Laptop Magazine reviews The Gizmo Project, Skype's new rival.

Polycom Communicator Review

By Jeffrey L. Wilson

Laptop Magazine reviews Polycom Communicator, the Polycom Communicator makes using VoIP easy.

Vonage V-Phone Review

By Casey Marks

Laptop Magazine reviews Vonage V-Phone, the V-Phone makes VoIP calling easy from any PC.