VoIP Guide - Skype, magicJack, Vonage, More
Get the latest news, tips, and reviews for Skype, magicJack, Vonage, and other VoIP services and software.
Although it costs more than magicJack, this VoIP phone dongle offers more features and support.
This VoIP device offers a lot more features than a traditional digital phone service, but Verizon's first effort is a bit rough around the edges.
A review of Plantronics .Audio 920 Bluetooth Headset, this versatile Bluetooth headset can be used at a computer or with a mobile phone.
Laptop Magazine reviews Jabra GN9350, designed for office use, this headset leaves us wanting more in terms of voice quality and design.
Laptop Magazine reviews Logitech ClearChat PC Wireless Headset
Laptop Magazine reviews Raketu iPhone, with Raketu's Web application, you can make international VoIP calls right from your iPhone or iPod touch--sort of.
Laptop Magazine reviews magicJack, this pocket-sized device lets you place unlimited local and long distance calls for a fraction of the cost of a traditional landline.
Laptop Magazine reviews Kensington Vo200, Kensington surprises with an ingeniously designed VoIP phone that hides in your laptop's PC Card slot.
Laptop Magazine reviews Linksys iPhone Dual-Mode Internet Telephony Kit for Skype-CIT400, one of the first handsets that can make Skype calls and landline calls without a PC.
Laptop Magazine reviews Polycom Communicator, the Polycom Communicator makes using VoIP easy.
Laptop Magazine reviews Vonage V-Phone, the V-Phone makes VoIP calling easy from any PC.
