Kensington has been in the iPad accessory game for a while, and it shows. The $99 Keyfolio Pro is not only an attractive iPad 2 keyboard case, but it's well thought out also. This case lets you rotate your iPad into landscape or portrait mode, and provides a comfortable keyboard for typing.

Design

Like the Targus Versavu, Kensington's case lets you rotate the iPad to either landscape or portrait mode, but does so in a way that lets the outside of the case look much nicer. We only wish there were at least an elastic band to keep the case securely closed.

Weighing 1.2 pounds, the Keyfolio Pro is also the lightest of the keyboard cases we've tested; the next closest is Zaggmate's Folio, which is 0.6 ounces heavier.

When docked, your iPad 2 rests in a channel directly above the keyboard. Like with the Targus Versavu, though, this caused the iPad to sit at an angle that was too vertical, and was not secure if we angled our legs downward. In this area, we prefer the Belkin Keyboard Folio, which not only let us adjust the angle, but also kept our iPad secure.

Above and to the right of the keyboard are buttons to turn on the keyboard, pair it with an iPad, and blue status lights for Caps lock, Bluetooth, charge, and power, by far the most informative array offered in this product category.

Performance

We had a very good typing experience on the Keyfolio Pro, reaching 58 words per minute with a 98-percent accuracy rate on the TapTyping test app, the same score we got on the ZaggFolio and slightly better than our rate on the Targus Versavu. The island-style keys were plenty large, and have a nice gritty surface, to boot. However, we reached an even higher 62 wpm and a 99-percent accuracy rate on the Belkin Keyboard Folio.

Of all the iPad cases we've tested recently, Kensington's is the most like a notebook's, as it has dedicated Pause/Break and Printscreen buttons in the function row. We're not sure how necessary they are, though. Better to have more iPad-centric keys, such as cut and paste. We do like the Kensington includes a .com key, which is thoughtful, but it's at the expense of the right Shift key, which is shrunken too much.

The Keyfolio Pro is rated for 90 hours of battery life, the same as the ClamCase, and about 30 hours longer than the Belkin Keyboard Folio.

Verdict

If you're in the market for an iPad keyboard case that lets you work in landscape or portrait mode, the $99 Kensington Keyfolio Pro is the one to get. Not only is it attractive, but it's highly functional, too. A few minor tweaks would make it even better, overall this accessory is a very good choice.