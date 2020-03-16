Xbox Series X specs revealed by Microsoft: Your move, PS5

Xbox Series X specs have been finally revealed by none other than Microsoft itself, and we're happy to confirm that the mysterious port in the back is in fact for expandable storage.

Here are the best PC games to play right now

PS5: Specs, price, release date and how it compares to gaming laptops

The specs that Microsoft unveiled may seem like a bunch of mumbo jumbo but it translates into a big performance boost, as Microsoft is targeting 4K gaming at 60 frames per second, up to 120 fps, which is wild. Leaving the forsaken realm of 30 fps is literally the best thing I could imagine for the Xbox Series X. Here's a quick run down of the Xbox Series X specs revealed so far:

Xbox Series X specs

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Die Size: 360.45 mm

360.45 mm Process: 7nm Enhanced

7nm Enhanced Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

1 TB Custom NVME SSD I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Some of the above specs we already knew about, but now we know we're getting a 1TB SSD, which is great, as it matching the Xbox One X's current storage but greatly increases the speed. Microsoft even showed off what kind of difference an SSD makes compared to an HDD in a neat little video:

The video demonstrates the loading times in State of Decay 2, which loaded in about 9 seconds on the Xbox Series X vs. around one minute on the Xbox One X -- that is crazy. Working on an HDD will be the thing of the past and I can't wait to see it go.

Microsoft also took the liberty to share how its "Quick Resume" feature would work in another cool video:

They started with State of Decay 2 then jumped to Forza Motorsport 7, Ori and the Blind Forest, The Cave and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, then all the way back to State of Decay 2, leaving right off where they were in-game. That is a total of five games that can be in a suspended state all at once. It is incredibly what kind of power that the SSD has.

It's also nice to finally get confirmation about the expandable storage slot in the back, which can give you an extra 1TB of storage, adding up to 2TB. We're also getting USB 3.2 external HDD support, which is nice for those who want to expand storage even further, although I wouldn't want to put anything on an HDD after those demonstrations.

Xbox Series X vs. Xbox One X playing Gears 5. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft also revealed the power of its ray tracing capabilities. Microsoft showed off in a little GIF of a Gears 5 screenshot on the Xbox One X vs. Xbox Series X.

When I played Gears 5 on the Xbox One X, I thought it was gorgeous, but seeing the difference between the Xbox Series X version and the version I played, I am blown away. The lighting genuinely looks gross on the Xbox One X, as it blows out all of the objects around you.

The best part about this is that Microsoft revealed that the Xbox Series X Optimized version of Gears 5 will be available at Xbox Series X launch.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Additionally, Microsoft talked up how it's improving latency by relying on the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) functionality, which automatically enables your display’s lowest latency mode when you start playing (this is a feature on current Xbox One consoles).

The company also talked about Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is a new feature for HDMI 2.1 that helps eliminate screen tearing and reduces latency. These are incredibly important, especially when you're gaming at high resolutions, as you don't want to experience any sort of input lag.

Fridge for scale. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2n4OEUKXUzMarch 16, 2020

To top it all off, Microsoft revealed the dimensions of the Xbox Series X on Twitter in the funniest way possible, aka comparing it to the size of a fridge. The Xbox Series X comes in at 5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches, which is relatively slim for what's basically a PC tower.

With everything out in the open about the Xbox Series X, we're more than excited to get our hands on the console. I cannot wait to see what my favorite games look like on Xbox Series X and see which games are getting Enhanced for the new console.