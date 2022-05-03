Warcraft Arclight Rumble turns WoW into a tower offense game

Blizzard Entertainment revealed its new mobile game today: Warcraft Arclight Rumble! It's clearly inspired by tower defense, but as Associate Game Director Adam Kugler says, it's keeping in line with the feeling of the series by becoming a "tower offense." Arclight Rumble will launch on both Google Play and Apple Store.

It features our favorite heroes and villains from throughout Warcraft history, fighting side by side (or against one another) in a struggle for power throughout 70 unique maps. There will be a lot to look forward to, including weekly dungeons, joining guilds, and playing co-op.

The Warcraft Arclight Rumble reveal trailer dives deep into what we can expect out of the game. Players will select a character that they can level up and upgrade with talent points and use as commanders in a battle with tons of little soldiers. The five factions in the game so far are the Alliance, Horde, Undead, Blackrock and Beasts.

We know there will be more than 65 leaders, each of which can be upgraded through level-ups and boast unique talents. Modes include Conquest, Dungeons, Co-op and PvP. The reveal also hints at the future inclusion of raids, although the video ends before we see much about it.

A closed beta will begin sometime soon, so fans should keep an eye out if they're interested in learning how to sign up. If you're itching to be updated as soon as possible, there is a pre-registration page available on Blizzard's website.