Walmart comes out swinging with this anti-Prime Day $90 saver on the Asus VivoBook 14

published

Walmart comes out swinging with this Prime Day deal on the Asus VivoBook 14
Walmart comes out swinging with this deal on an entry-level laptop perfect for the young student in your life. The Asus VivoBook 14 comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, and is a super affordable option for any student's first laptop. 

The 14-inch VivoBook is perfect for pushing documents, binge-watching videos, and is a solid little all-around laptop you will find yourself carrying around at home. You can pick one up now at Walmart and save $90 (opens in new tab)

Asus VivoBook 14: was $319 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
This VivoBook 14-inch FHD laptop comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 315OU CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home edition. Save $90 and pick up this cool entry-level laptop for under $230 at Walmart today!

The VivoBook 14 comes with a nice assortment of ports featuring an HMDI port, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. This VivoBook 14 has an 8-hour battery life meaning you'll get a full day's use out of it before needing to charge. 

For just $219, you get great performance, nice ergonomic styling, and 8 hours of battery life. Act now and save $90 on this Asus VivoBook 14 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

