Tick Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 off your back-to-school wish list for $599

Samsung's Black Friday in July sale is taking some of the spotlight off Amazon's forthcoming Prime Day event. Portable, versatile, and premium, the Galaxy Tab S8 is the best iPad Pro alternative for the money.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 for $599 (opens in new tab) from Samsung. Typically, it costs $699, so that's $100 in savings. It's one of the lowest prices we've tracked for this Samsung tablet.

Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery. Amazon (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $1099 (opens in new tab) ($200 off) with free Galaxy Buds Pro (valued at $199). It too ships with a Samsung S Pen which opens up a whole new world of nifty features for taking notes, sketching and drawing.

In our Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were mesmerized by its bright vivid display and we love that it ships with its own S Pen stylus. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award for its solid performance and 13 hour battery life.

If you want a tablet that doubles as a laptop for work, school and everything else, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a wise choice.