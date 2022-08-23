The excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 returns to $799

Nab the excellent Surface Laptop 4 for its best price yet

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is super-portable, powerful and has long battery life. Typically, this premium laptop costs just under $1,000, however, ongoing back to school sales take hundreds off. 

Right now, you can get the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4 for $799 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy  the Microsoft Store. (opens in new tab) That's $200 in saving and its biggest discount to date. This is one of the best back to school laptop deals you can get.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 4 this back to school season. Now just under $800, Microsoft's flagship laptop is an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal features a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4680U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics and 256GB SSD. The Microsoft Store (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 has everything one could ever want in a personal computer. It's suitable for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a reliable laptop that gets the job done. 

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, AMD Ryzen 5 4680 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics, and 256GB SSD. This hardware configuration is suitable for multitasking and light gaming. 

For your connectivity needs, you get a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording. 

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance and comfortable keyboard. It endured 12 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test —  which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options. 

With a weight of 2.8-pounds and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 4 won't weigh you down. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

Whether you're stocking up on back to school essentials or due for an upgrade, the Surface Laptop 4 is a wise choice. 

