Surface Pro 7 Plus bundle deal takes $330 off our favorite Windows tablet

Save big on the Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard

Surface Pro 7 Plus with keyboard and mouse
(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives out there. If you're looking for a tablet that comes with its own keyboard, here's a deal for you. 

Walmart continues to offer the Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard for $599. Normally, you'd expect to pay $929 for this Surface Pro 7 bundle, so you're saving $330. This is one of the best Surface Pro deals you can take advantage of right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus with Keyboard Cover:  was $929 now $599 @ Walmart

At $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is at its lowest price yet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best tablets for business pros or anyone else who wants to get things done. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. And for video conferencing, its 5MP front-facing camera is one of the better webcams we've seen on a tablet or laptop.

In our Surface Pro 7 Plus review, we liked its bright, vivid display and fast CPU and graphics performance. We also appreciate its swappable SSD and fanless chassis. We gave the Surface Pro 7 Plus an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. 

In one test, our reviewer launched 20 Google Chrome tabs, a few Edge windows, a handful of 1080p YouTube videos, and a Champions League match on Paramount+. The Surface Pro 7 Plus didn't stutter or lag. Our test unit had an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU so we expect the tablet in this deal to deliver on par performance.

With a weight of 1.8 pounds and 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3-inches dimensions-wise, the Surface Pro 7+ on par with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and Surface Pro X (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches). 

Now just under $600, this Surface Pro 7 Plus deal is a great value if you don't want to spend a fortune on a flexible 2-in-1. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  