Surface Pro 7 Plus bundle deal takes $330 off our favorite Windows tablet

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus is one of the best iPad Pro alternatives out there. If you're looking for a tablet that comes with its own keyboard, here's a deal for you.

Walmart continues to offer the Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard for $599. Normally, you'd expect to pay $929 for this Surface Pro 7 bundle, so you're saving $330. This is one of the best Surface Pro deals you can take advantage of right now.

At $330 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is at its lowest price yet. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The Surface Pro 7+ is one of the best tablets for business pros or anyone else who wants to get things done. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. And for video conferencing, its 5MP front-facing camera is one of the better webcams we've seen on a tablet or laptop.

In our Surface Pro 7 Plus review, we liked its bright, vivid display and fast CPU and graphics performance. We also appreciate its swappable SSD and fanless chassis. We gave the Surface Pro 7 Plus an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, our reviewer launched 20 Google Chrome tabs, a few Edge windows, a handful of 1080p YouTube videos, and a Champions League match on Paramount+. The Surface Pro 7 Plus didn't stutter or lag. Our test unit had an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU so we expect the tablet in this deal to deliver on par performance.

With a weight of 1.8 pounds and 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.3-inches dimensions-wise, the Surface Pro 7+ on par with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches) and Surface Pro X (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

Now just under $600, this Surface Pro 7 Plus deal is a great value if you don't want to spend a fortune on a flexible 2-in-1.