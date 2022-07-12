Steal! Snag this $99 Asus 14-inch laptop before the deal ends

By published

This 14-inch laptop is $150 off for Prime Day

Asus 14-inch deal $100
(Image credit: Asus)

Prime Day 2022 is here and its like the strawberry jam of life, you almost never have it, and when you do, you never use it, but you should now! Pick up the Asus 14-inch laptop for $150 this Prime Day.

Currently, the Asus 14-inch laptop is available at Best Buy for only $99 (opens in new tab). This is the most affordable laptop we've seen on Prime Day.

(opens in new tab)

Asus 14-inch Laptop: was $250 now $99 (opens in new tab)
This is one of the most affordable laptops we've seen. The Asus 14-inch Laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Asus 14-inch Laptop is outfitted with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It's a super cheap laptop that you can purchase without a thought about breaking the bank.

You can certainly pick this up for a child that doesn't need a powerful laptop. However, keep in mind, that this is the cheapest laptop that you can buy for a reason. You're going to notice some significant slowdown if you try to run anything demanding.

But if you just want a laptop for web browsing, then you should be fine using this (just don't use Google Chrome).

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.