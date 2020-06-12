Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not a full game, says Sony

After that wild PS5 games event, everyone was wondering if Spider-Man: Miles Morales was actually a full game or not. I hate to burst everyone's bubble, but Sony just confirmed that it's not.

In an interview with The Telegraph, SIE’s EVP Head of European Business Simon Rutter stated that Spider-Man Miles Morales is "an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game," as opposed to a stand-alone sequel.

What we know about Spider-Man Miles Morales

Rutter added: "There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features."

The presentation at the PS5 games event was certainly misleading, and it's still unclear if players will have to barrel through the same Spider-Man game just to get to the Miles Morales section.

It's also unclear if PS4 owners will get access to the Spider-Man: Miles Morales expansion. If so, how much will it cost? And will the original Spider-Man PS4 owners get Spider-Man PS5 as a free upgrade?

There are still so many unanswered questions about the logistics of Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Whatever they may be, I highly doubt that fans are going to be happy. In an ideal world, fans would get the Spider-Man PS5 upgrade for free, but only have to pay an additional fee to score Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

We'll see if that'll be the case. Stay tuned for more information about Spider-Man Miles Morales.