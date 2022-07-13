Samsung's 49-inch curved gaming monitor just sunk to $899. Dare we say... Poggies

Prime Day 2022's end is nearing but we're still seeking out the best tech deals money can buy. Whether that's for back-to-school, work from home upgrades, or even gaming, there's a little something for everyone.

Or a *big* something for dedicated gamers. Right now, you can get Samsung's 49-inch CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED gaming monitor (opens in new tab) for $899 at amazon. Typically this monitor would run $1,199, so that's $300 in savings.

Samsung's 49-inch CRG9 is one of the highest-rated and much longed after dual-curved gaming monitors on the market.

Samsung 49-inch curved gaming monitor Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This unbeatable Prime Day deal takes $300 off the Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor. The impressive 5120 x 1400-pixel QLED display has a 1800R curvature radius, 120-hertz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 minimizes screen tearing to ensure a smooth, lag-free gaming experience.

Samsung has upgraded their family of gaming monitors with Quantum Dot technology, and the CRG9 is among the best of its kind. This massive 5120 x 1400-pixel QLED display has a 1800R curvature radius, 120-hertz refresh rate, and 4ms response time.

Although we didn't test this monitor ourselves, owners praise its color range, brightness, and smooth gameplay. You can expect the CRG9 Series display to deliver crisp, detailed images in lifelike color, even in fast-moving scenes. This is thanks to FreeSync and its high 120Hz refresh rate. As my FFXIV Free Company leader put it - "This monitor f***s, if you have the means it will change your life."

The dual design is equivalent to two 27-inch QHD displays which helps to provide an immersive gaming experience. It curves around your field of view, including your peripheral vision, so no enemy will go unnoticed. When you're not gaming, this wide display lets you have multiple windows and documents open at once to maximize your productivity. That said, this deal on the 49-inch Samsung 4K QLED curved gaming monitor is the true MVP of Prime Day gaming deals.