Samsung Galaxy Pro and Pro 360 laptops could debut next month — What we know

Samsung is expected to release two new Galaxy Book laptops at a rumoured Unpacked event this April. Instead of waiting a few weeks for a first look, we're already getting a peek at both laptops, along with a few rumoured specs.



Leaked images of Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro and 2-in-1 Pro 360 are now out in the wild after well-known leaker Evan Blass posted product images on community website Voice. According to the leaker, both laptops will be released this April.

Rumours of a new Galaxy Pro surfaced last month on Twitter, outlining the potential specs of the laptop. While the Pro is expected to be the successor of the Galaxy Book Ion, it's the 2-in-1 Pro 360 laptop we have our eye on.



Samsung already has a line of convertible laptops in the form of its Galaxy Book Flex 15, and the Pro 360 seems to have similar traits, as it will also feature a built-in S Pen stylus.



Both Galaxy Pro laptops will have 13- and 15-inch variants, with Blass stating the standard Pro model will come in blue and silver, while the Pro 360 will be either navy or gold.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Voice)

From what we can see on the images, some ports on the Pro 360 may include a USB-A port, a headphone jack and an SD card slot. Additionally, the 15-inch model will have a keyboard with a num pad, while the 13-inch will be tenkeyless.



Blass also goes into the potential specs for both laptops, including 11th Gen Intel processors up to an Intel Core i7, up to an Nvidia MX450 graphics card on the 15-inch laptops (Intel Iris Xe for the 13-inch), FHD AMOLED displays, along with Thunderbolt 4 ports and LTE connectivity.



According to Twitter user WalkingCat, we'll also be getting a Galaxy Book Go, although they state we won't see these Galaxy laptops until May. It's all a waiting game.



Samsung already released its Galaxy Chromebook 2 this month, along with the announcement of its Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 smartphones at the Awesome Unpacked event. Samsung doesn't seem to be taking a break from pumping out different devices this year, as we've also already seen the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag, along with the Galaxy S21.