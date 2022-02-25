Rare gaming laptop deal — save $120 on the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5

Score the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for less

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop
Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop is one of the best systems to buy. If you're in the market for a powerful RTX 30 series laptop, this deal is for you.

In a rare deal, the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $1,079 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1,199 for this gaming laptop, so that's $120 in savings. It's just $20 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've seen all month. 

This gaming laptop deal at Amazon takes $120 off the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-54-79L1). The machine in this boasts a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. 

The 2021 Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops around. This particular machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU.

Although we didn't test this Intel version, in our 2020 Acer Nitro 5 AMD review, we liked its strong performance and long battery life. Our review unit's Ryzen 5 chip and GTX 1650 graphics beat the gaming laptop average in Geekbench performance tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor.

With a weight of 5.9 pounds and measuring 15.9 x 11 x 0.9 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is on par with today's best 17-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (5.5 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches), MSI GE76 Raider (6.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches), and Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches). 

In a nutshell, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid choice if you want a powerful gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA games. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  