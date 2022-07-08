Best Prime Day USB-C hub deals 2022

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale returns to July this year to kick off back-to-school season. Amazon's 48-hour savings event typically offers tons of PC accessory deals. USB-C hubs for MacBook, Chromebook and Windows laptops often see notable price cuts during Prime Day.

If your laptop's port selection is scarce, a USB-C hub provides an instant fix. This makes it easier to add a keyboard, monitor, wired headset or other device to your set up. In fact, the right USB-C hub deal can turn your laptop into a workstation for less.

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and we're tracking the best deals at Amazon and other retailers. Visit our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best early discounts on mobile tech and more.

For the time being, here are the best USB-C hub deals you can get right now.

Today's best USB Type-C hub deals

Pre Prime Day USB hub deals

(opens in new tab) Plugable USB-C Hub 7-in-1: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $6 on the 7-in-1 Plugable USB-C Hub. It instantly adds 7 connectivity ports to your laptop. You get 3 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x 4K HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD card slot, and 1 x USB-C Power Delivery charging port. The Plugable USB-C Hub works with USB Type-C compatible MacBooks, Chromebooks, Windows notebooks.

(opens in new tab) Falwedi USB C Hub 10-in-1: was $39 now $13 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 on the Falwedi 10 in 1 USB C Hub for MacBook, Chromebook or Windows USB C capable laptop. This multiport USB C hub includes: 1 x Ethernet port, 1 x USB C charging port with power delivery, 1 x 4K/30Hz HDMI port, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x TF card reader, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x VGA port, and 3 x USB 3.0 ports.

(opens in new tab) Mokin USB-C Laptop Docking Station 14-in-1: was $89 now $56 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $33, this Mokin USB C hub turns any Thunderbolt 3 laptop into a mobile workstation. It's outfitted with 2 x 4K capable HDMI ports, 1 x VGA port, 1 x Gigabit RJ45 port, 1 x USB C PD charging port, 1 x USB C data transfer port, 3 x USB 3.0 Ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 1 x SD card reader, 1 x microSD slot, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. It works with Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptops like the HP Spectre, HP Elitebook, HP ZBook, HP Probook 450, Dell XPS 13, Dell Latitude, Lenovo Yoga 720, Microsoft Surface Laptop, and others.