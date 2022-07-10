Pre Prime Day back-to-school deal: Acer Aspire 5 upgradeable laptop for just $289

Pre Prime Day back-to-school deals offer excellent deals on select laptops. It's not too early to snag the top-rate Acer Aspire 5 for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Amazon offers the Acer Aspire 5 for just $289 (opens in new tab). Typically, it retails for $389, so that's $100 in savings. It's just $1 shy of its all time low price and one of best pre Prime Day laptop deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $389 now $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops around. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 3.0 GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, ‎Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Aspire 5 has built in security features and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This is an incredible value if you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or use at home.

If you're looking for an affordable, day-to-day machine, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops you can buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 3.0 GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, ‎Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB SSD. This laptop supports upgrades up to 480GB of 2.5 SATA or SSD storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

Although we didn't test this exact configuration, Acer Aspire 5 reviews at Amazon average 4.3 out of 5 stars. Satisfied customers praise its flexible upgrade options, lightweight, sleek design and fast performance.

For your connectivity demands, the Aspire 5 supplies you an ample selection of ports. You get an HDMI port, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 port, and 1 x USB 2.0 port. There's also an RJ-45 network port and headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new laptop, the Acer Aspire 5 is an exceptional value.