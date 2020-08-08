New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video leaks — and people are complaining about this pesky feature

A leaked video shows off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 sans Samsung Unpacked's glitzy lighting, editing and Korean boy-band cameo appearances (ahem, BTS ) to dazzle and hypnotize the masses.

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an upgrade from its predecessor in many ways, the leaked video reminds us that there’s one conspicuous feature that the Fold 2 did not leave behind with the original Fold — the dreaded crease that plagues many foldable devices.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video highlights controversial crease

To Samsung’s credit, the Korean tech giant listened to the critiques that haunted the original Fold. The Galaxy team learned from their mistakes, refined the foldable smartphone and consequently created the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

As a result of Samsung’s tweaking, the next-gen iteration now features a larger 6.2-inch cover screen instead of the 4.6-inch panel that many critics lambasted.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs. Original Fold (Image credit: Samsung)

When you unfold the book-like, second-gen smartphone, you’ll discover a tablet-like screen that’s been upgraded to a 7.6-inch display — its predecessor sported a 7.3-inch panel. Samsung also managed to shrink the notch, previously a thick eyesore on the original Fold, into stunning a Infinity-O design with a small front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Infinity-O design (Image credit: Samsung)

However, there is one flaw that Samsung hasn’t been able to resolve, and that’s the tablet-mode groove found in the middle of the Fold. Some people aren’t bothered by it, but others don’t like the feel of running their fingers over an intrusive crease while navigating through the UI.

While the crease was damn-near invisible when Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 during the virtual Unpacked event, a new leaked video posted by Ben Geskin revealed that the groove is still conspicuous — and people aren’t happy about it.

“The crease in the middle is still prominent as ever,” Twitter user ArmApple said.

“Honestly, that crease puts me off. The phone looks so so good, but I don't want my display having that down the middle,” Tom Mercer tweeted.

That being said, I have a soft spot for the Korean tech giant. While the crease may be a minor inconvenience, we can't ignore that Samsung achieved some incredible feats this year, including the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s bendable-glass display using Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) technology.

We are still in the infancy stages of foldable smartphones, so I’m willing to cut Samsung some slack as it continues to discover innovative ways to fix its products’ defects. I look forward to the day Samsung says, “We’ve gotten rid of the crease!”

If you're curious about the Galaxy Z Fold 2's price tag, as of this writing, it is unknown. But for reference, the previous Fold cost $1,980 at launch. Samsung revealed that it will share more details about the Galazy Z Fold 2 on Sept. 1.