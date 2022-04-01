MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop returns to record low price of $799

The MSI GF65 Thin with RTX 3060 GPU is one of the the best gaming laptops for the money. If you're on the hunt for a new rig that doesn't cost a fortune, this deal is for you.

Right now, Best Buy offers the MSI GF65 Thin with RTX 3060 GPU for $799 — its lowest price ever. Typically, it retails for $1,099, so that's $300 off and by far, one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

MSI GF65 Thin w/ RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The MSI GF65 Thin is one of the more affordable RTX 3060 gaming laptops out there. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we've tested several MSI laptops like the GS66 Stealth, GT76 Titan, and GE66 Raider. We've found that MSI's family of laptops generally delivers powerful graphics and overall performance.

With a weight of 4.1 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the GF65 Thin is lighter than its competitors. It weighs less than the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX502 (5.1 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches), Razer Blade 15 (OLED) (4.9 pounds, 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches), and Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

Now just under $800, the MSI GF65 Thin is a solid choice if you're looking for a budget-friendly RTX 30 series laptop.