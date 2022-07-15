Microsoft Store deals: save up to 50% on Windows 11 laptops

Back-to-school deals are popping up everywhere as students prepare to be off to college. Students, parents, and educators bargain shopping for a new laptop will want to check out this weekend's Microsoft Store deals. For a limited time, save up to 50% on select Windows 11 laptops from today's top brands like Lenovo, HP, Samsung and more.

Naturally, no Microsoft Store laptop deals roundup is complete without a markdown on its own flagship.

For a limited time, save up to $330 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4 for $899 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. Choose from various configuration AMD Ryzen and Intel Core-charged notebooks. Prices start at $849.

In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. It endured an impressive 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test of continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

We gave the Surface Laptop 4 a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a premium machine, the Surface Laptop 4 is a wise option.

That said, the Microsoft Store has a range of Windows 11 laptops on sale for every budget. See the biggest discounts below.

Microsoft's sale ends July 18.

Microsoft Store deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro 16-inch Laptop: was $989 now $529 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $460 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro laptop. It's suitable for creative pros and anyone else looking for a powerful machine that gets the job done. It packs a 16-inch 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 2.5K display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. With Nvidia's GeForce MX450 GPU on board, you'll have no issue running high end graphics and gaming applications.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i: was $1,759 now $849 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $910 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i. it features a 14-inch a (1920 x 1080) display, 3.1-GHz Intel Core i7-1195G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD. Remarkably thin, light and capable, the IdeaPad Slim 9i is a solid value for the price.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16-inch RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop: was $1,379 now $929 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $450 on the HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptop at the Microsoft Store. This machine has a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i7-11800HCPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,079 @ Microsoft Store (opens in new tab)

Save $420 on the Galaxy Book Odyssey. Built for power users and business pros, it's a solid MacBook or Dell XPS alternative. It has a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU handles graphics.