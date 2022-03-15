Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3 — prepare for 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen 6000 power

Lenovo introduces a collection of next-gen ThinkPads to add to its business laptop portfolio, including updated ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3 with either Intel vPro 12th Gen processors or AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 CPUs, along with a bundle of mid-range ThinkPad L Series laptops under $1,000.



Lenovo's X13 range is among the best ThinkPad laptops on the market, and judging by the boost in processing power thanks to 12th Gen Intel chips and AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs, along with other desirable specs under the hood, the X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 3 aim to please.

With the Gen 3 models, including the company's new line up of ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga, L14, and L15, Lenovo has included Dolby Voice that uses spatial audio technology to optimize speaker and microphone performance; Optical FHD IR cameras with a camera shutter for privacy; 4G LTE options; optional Wi-Fi 6E connectivity; and a 15% larger 115-millimeter TrackPad. Oh, and they all come with a fingerprint reader on the power button.



For a better look under the hood, find out what they offer below.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 3

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 comes with an Intel and AMD configuration, with prices starting at $1,369 for the Intel-based model and $1,119 for AMD. They will both be available starting from June 2022. It comes in either Black or Storm Grey colors.

(Image credit: Lenovo )

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 offers processors up to Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or up to AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors. It also comes bundled with up to Windows 11 Pro, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage. For graphics, expect either Intel Iris Xe graphics or integrated AMD Radeon 600M.



The laptop is equipped with a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, claiming to have 400 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision. The display, along with a Dolby Audio Speaker System, may make for a decent viewing experience for entertainment. it also sports dimensions of 12.04 x 8.56 x 0.71 inches and weighs 2.62 pounds.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

In terms of I/O, the X13 Gen 3 sports a number of handy ports. This includes one HDMI 2.0 output, two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the Intel model, and one USB-C 3.2 and one USB4 on the AMD model, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a SIM card slot. You can also expect Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity via eSIM.



In terms of battery, you can expect either a 41Whr or 54.7Whr battery, with the latter offering up to a claimed 40% additional battery life compared to the smaller option.

ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 only comes with an Intel configuration, priced from $1,369. It will be available in June 2022 and comes in standard Black.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 is similar in nearly every way to its X13 Gen 3 sibling, with a few differences (including the 360-degree hinge). Under the hood, you can expect up to Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i7, up to Windows 11 Pro, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe SSD storage. For graphics, expect Intel Iris Xe graphics.



Its display also sports a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560×1600) touch display with narrow bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio, claiming to have 400 nits of brightness along with Dolby Vision up to 500 nits. It also comes with PrivacyGuard. In terms of form factor, it sports dimensions of 12.01 x 8.43 x 0.63 inches, which is slightly smaller than the X13 Gen 13, but weighs the same 2.62 pounds.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

It's equipped with the same ports as the X13 Gen 3 Intel model, along with identical connectivity. However, it doesn't sport a 5G option, but does have 4G LTE connectivity. As for its battery, it has a 57Whr that delivers a claimed 13.6 hours of battery life.

ThinkPad L13, L14, and L15 Gen 3

There is a bundle of ThinkPad L Series laptops Lenovo introduced, all coming with either 12th Gen Intel i7 or AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors. The ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 will be priced from $859, while the AMD model is priced from $799. The L13 Yoga Gen 3 Intel model is priced from $1,039, while the AMD edition will start from $979.



As for the Intel ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 and L15 Gen 3, prices start from $929, while the AMD models are priced from $869.



Nearly all of the ThinkPad L Series laptops will be available starting from May 2022, with the only exceptions being the AMD-based ThinkPad L14 and L15 Gen 3, which will be available in April 2022.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

ThinkPad L13 Yoga and L13 Gen 3 are available in Thunder Black or a new Storm Grey color and have been re-designed to move to 16:10 aspect ratio displays, including a new optional 500nit 13.3-inch display with PrivacyGuard for improved screen security in public environments.



ThinkPad L14 and L15 Gen 3 feature re-designed form factors available in a new Thunder Black color with narrower bezels and increased screen-to-body ratios resulting in thinner and lighter devices. Display-wise, you can expect a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with up to 400 nits of brightness on the L14 Gen 3 and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits on the L15 Gen 3. Both come with touch display options.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Each of the models are equipped with the same ports, with the only exceptions being that the Intel models house a Thunderbolt 4 port while the AMD models offer a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port. You can also expect one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a SIM slot, a MicroSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and one HDMI output. Both the L14 and L15 have the added advantage of sporting an RJ45 Ethernet port.



We'll have more details about each of the laptops once we get our hands on them to review, but they're already looking to be commendable business laptops. In the meantime, check out the best Lenovo laptops you can get your hands on right now.