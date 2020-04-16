Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 delivers GPU chops at a seriously low price

Ready, set, play!

Lenovo is poised to launch the IdeaPad Gaming 3 next month, which might be right up you're alley if you're a new PC gamer who's not ready to blow all your hard-earned cash on a premium gaming rig.

Outfitted with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processor, up to a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is for entry-level gamers seeking a portable device that meets the minimum requirements for smooth-sailing gameplay.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 design and display

Pop open the lid and you'll find a 15.6-inch screen with three-sided narrow bezels and a built-in 720p webcam, which features a TrueBlock privacy shutter -- a security feature that's typically found on more premium laptops.

Lenovo is also offering two 1080p IPS panels for this model: a 60hz and 120hz display. Both will shine to 250 nits of brightness.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3's footprint and the screen-to-body ratio have improved compared with the previous generation. You can snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 in two colors: onyx black and chameleon blue.

The design of the IdeaPad Gaming 3 gives off a premium notebook feel. For portability, the IdeaPad Gaming 3 weighs 4.9 pounds, which would make your entry-level gaming rig a portable notebook you can lug around on your commute and travels.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 keyboard

The IdeaPad Gaming 3's blue-backlit keyboard features dedicated media keys, plus full-sized arrow keys and a number pad.

The island-style keyboard also offers you 1.5mm of key travel. The trackpad on the keyboard is 30% larger than its predecessor and is juiced up with Windows Precision Drivers for zippier usage as you whiz through applications on your IdeaPad Gaming 3.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 ports

The IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a decent number of ports: two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.1 type-C port, as well as a 3.5mm combo audio jack, HDMI 2.0 and LAN.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 battery life

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 claims to offer up to 8 hours of battery life.

Gaming 3 is also outfitted with Lenovo Q-Control 3.0, which uses machine learning to monitor tasks running in the background. It also monitors your device’s thermals to control its fans and optimize battery runtime.

The entry-level gaming notebook also features quick charging.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 audio and heat

The clear sound that emanates from the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 speakers is powered by Dolby Audio. As audio blasts from your IdeaPad Gaming 3, while you kick some serious butt in your favorite PC game, Lenovo claims you don't have to worry about overheating.

Lenovo improved the gaming laptop's thermals by adding an extra heat pipe dedicated to the discrete GPU. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 also sports dual thermal vents for better airflow.

Outlook

As an observer who hasn't yet gotten her hands on the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, the Windows 10 Home-equipped device seems like a perfect mix of two machines: a productivity notebook that can meet your non-gaming needs and an entry-level gaming rig ideal for new gamers.

Starting at a low $729.99, you can snag the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 in May. I cannot wait to test the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 on how well it can handle high-octane gaming experiences, especially when it comes to thermals. I'll also be looking forward to finding out the IdeaPad Gaming 3's battery runtime in our real-world testing. More gaming laptops have been surprising us -- namely the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 -- with record-setting longevity.

Look out for our full review of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop in the coming weeks. While you wait for the IdeaPad Gaming 3 to hit store shelves, check out our best cheap gaming laptops list.