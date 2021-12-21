20 Last minute Christmas gifts with same or next day delivery

There's still time to buy last minute Christmas gifts with same day or next-day delivery. So if you're still making your way through your shopping list, don't fret.

Besides holiday deals, you can grab last minute gifts on Amazon and at big box stores like Best Buy and Walmart. Retailers and shipping carriers are working around-the-clock to ensure your last minute gifts will arrive before December 25.

With Christmas just days away, same day or next day shipping is a welcome perk during crunch time. You can choose to ship orders to your home or directly to the recipient to arrive by Christmas.

However, if you're really pressed for time, curbside pickup is your best bet. Usually, your order will be ready for pickup within an hour or two. Shop online to view product availability and pickup times at a store near you.

So you see, shopping for last minute Christmas gifts doesn't have to be stressful — or costly. Whether you're looking for gift ideas or a specific gadget, we're here to help.

From laptops to digital gifts, here are 20 last minute Christmas gifts with same day or next day delivery. Shop now to have your gifts arrive by December 24.

Laptops & tablets

HP Envy 13: was $699 now $549 @ Walmart HP Envy 13: was $699 now $549 @ Walmart

This laptop deal from Walmart takes $150 off the HP Envy 13. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy

This deal takes $170 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Order now to get it by Christmas.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Now down to just under $100, the the Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets around. The impressive Fire HD 10 features a powerful 8-core CPU and lengthy 12-hour battery life. What's more, its vivid 1080p display affords plenty of real estate for not content consumption and getting stuff done.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Best Buy

Now $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is at its lowest price ever in this Black Friday worthy Walmart deal. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Walmart has it for the same price with delivery by Christmas.

Gifts for gamers

Battlefield 2042 for PC: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon Battlefield 2042 for PC: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, Battlefield 2042 is a new first-person shooter game from the renowned all-out warfare franchise. This latest installment lets up to 128 players play simultaneously for the firs time ever. Best Buy has it for the same price with free shipping to arrive before December 25. Choose the store pickup option to get it today.

Ori the Collection for Nintendo Switch: $49 @ Best Buy Ori the Collection for Nintendo Switch: $49 @ Best Buy

Ori the Collection includes two award-winning games: Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Collection and he latest release, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. As a bonus, it's bundled with 6 collectible art cards and 2 digital soundtracks. Get free next day delivery or buy online for pickup at a Best Buy near you. You can also buy it from Amazon to arrive before Christmas.

Returnal Standard Edition for PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy Returnal Standard Edition for PS5: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $20 on Returnal for PS5. In our review, we liked its immersive atmosphere and compelling narrative. Best Buy offers free next-day delivery or store pick-up.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X|Xbox One: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for Xbox Series X|Xbox One: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy is one of the best games of 2021. It lets players become Star-Lord and call the shots for the Guardians in and out of battle. Order today from Amazon to get it by Christmas. Best Buy has it for the same price with delivery by Christmas or curbside pickup.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for PS4|PS5: $39 @ Best Buy Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for PS4|PS5: $39 @ Best Buy

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions offers a knockout arcade experience. In our Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions review, we gave it a high rating of 4/5 stars for its memorable characters, great fighting mechanics and intuitive game play. Team up with friends and family or face off in head-to-head matches with 2-player mode. Take advantage of Best Buy's free next-day delivery or get curbside pickup. GameStop has it on sale for $19 ($10 off) and offers store pickup.

Wearables

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro are $70 off and one of the best gifts for Apple users. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart offers curbside pick-up or free shipping to arrive before Christmas Day.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones and have it delivered by Christmas. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best last minute Christmas gifts for him, her, mom or dad. Order now to get it before December 25.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

At $50 off, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for a record-low price. These earbuds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is modestly discounted by $50 on Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

Digital gifts

MasterClass Online Classes: Buy one, gift one for $15/ mo. @ MasterClass MasterClass Online Classes: Buy one, gift one for $15/ mo. @ MasterClass

Give the gift of learning with a MasterClass membership and get another membership for yourself. This online education program will let dad learn from the best in the world. MasterClass offers more than 100 classes across 9 categories like Film and TV, Culinary Arts, Writing, as well as Music and Entertainment.

Amazon eGift Card: from $50 @ Amazon Amazon eGift Card: from $50 @ Amazon

Amazon offers various denomination gift cards for all occasions. The recipient can use this digital gift card to shop Amazon themselves. If you're pressed for time, an Amazon gift card is a fast and easy means of saving Christmas.

Best Buy Digital Gift Card: $50 @ Best Buy Best Buy Digital Gift Card: $50 @ Best Buy

Best Buy offers personalize eGift cards from $25 to $500. Simply enter the name of the recipient, your name and choose an e-gift design. Add a personal message, enter the recipient's email address, set a delivery date and add to cart.

Walmart Gift Card: $50 @ Walmart Walmart Gift Card: $50 @ Walmart

Walmart offers festive gift cards for near-instant delivery. The virtual gift card is valid for Walmart purchases and range from $20 to $500.

PlayStation Store Gift Card: $50 @ Amazon PlayStation Store Gift Card: $50 @ Amazon

One of the best gift for gamers is a PlayStation Store digital gift card. Amazon offers PlayStation digital codes up to $100 to shop the store's catalog of games, add-ons and subscriptions. Get instant delivery with this last minute gift idea.

Xbox Gift Card: $50 @ Amazon Xbox Gift Card: $50 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a gift for an Xbox owner, you can't go wrong with an Xbox One digital gift card. Score that gamer you know up to $100 in Xbox digital cash to shop for games and entertainment for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs.