iPad Pro, who? The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is $430 off in Cyber Monday tablet deal!

This Cyber Monday tablet deal slashes $430 from the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 price tag, making the highly praised slate even more appealing at such a palatable price.

The Surface Pro 7 is now $899 at Best Buy — this is much better than its original price of $1,329. The iPad Pro competitor is helping you save big bucks! Swoop in on this amazing discount before it ends.

Cyber Monday tablet deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,329 now $899 Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7, one of the best tablets on the market, is now only $750 in this incredible Cyber Monday deal. The Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday sale has a 12.3-inch screen, an Intel Core i5 CPU, Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The iPad Pro competitor also comes with a type cover that can be used as a kickstand. It's only $899 at Best Buy.View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday tablet deal comes equipped with a 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch screen. In our Surface Pro 7 review, we applauded the Microsoft tablet for its super-bright, detailed and vivid display.

The Surface Pro 7 in this Cyber Monday sale also sports a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU, Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The Surface Pro 7 earned 4 out of 5 stars from us for its premium metal chassis, speedy overall performance and comfortable keyboard.

With its swanky type cover that doubles as a kickstand, the Surface Pro 7 can be propped up into studio mode or laptop mode. The Surface Pro 7 is also compact, lightweight and portable with dimensions of 7.9 x 11.5 x 0.3 inches and a weight of 1.7 pounds.

Cyber Monday tablet deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Whether you're at the office, working at home, or commuting, the best feature about the Surface Pro 7 is its laptop-to-tablet versatility and compact form factor. It's only $899 at Best Buy.