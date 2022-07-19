Intel Arc Alchemist GPU complete specs and price list just leaked

Intel's upcoming Arc Alchemist line of GPUs is fast approaching, and a leaked copy of the specs and pricing has hit the internet at breakneck speeds. At first glance, you can see that Intel's prices will be undercutting the competition in a major way.

Intel has promised performance rivaling Nvidia's RTX 3000-series GPUs, and there have been reports out of China where Intel's Arc GPUs are already showing up in systems, managing to equal the performance of Nvidia's RTX 3060, which isn't too shabby, and not a bad first attempt, if true.

Intel Arc Alchemist details

A report from Wccftech features the leaked specs and pricing for the upcoming GPU series from Intel.

Intel's flagship Arc A770 graphics card will consume 225W of power and is meant to go head-to-head with Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti and AMD's Radeon 6650 XT GPUs. The A770 will come in 8GB and 16GB VRAM iterations. Intel's Arc A750 offers 8GB of VRAM; it's determined to tackle the RTX 3060 and Radeon RX 6600 GPUs.

Next, we have the A580, which Intel considers its everyday-performance GPU that powers 1080p display systems and competes against the RTX 3050 (while consuming 175W). Lastly, the leak unveiled the A380, deemed a mainstream GPU, and the entry-level A310. The A380 will face the GTX 1650 while sipping down just 75W of power and sporting 6GB of VRAM. The A310 comes with just 4GB of VRAM, consumes 75W of power, and is positioned against the GTX 1050 Ti, a fairly adroit entry-level GPU.

I'm pleasantly surprised to see information on the A580, A380 and A310 GPUs, specifically, because leaked details on the trio have been sparse. We have no clue whether the leaked Intel document truly reflects the performance capabilities of the forthcoming graphics cards, but we can't wait to get our hands on an Arc Alchemist-based laptop to test the GPUs' prowess against their Nvidia and AMD counterparts.

