I want the AirPods Max, but the Prime Day deal stinks — so I'm getting it here for $349

Yes, I'm aware of the Amazon Prime Day deal on the Apple AirPods Max. Yes, I know it's dropped $100 from its original, jaw-dropping price of $549. (opens in new tab) But it's not enough. You may think I'm being ungrateful and entitled, but I don't want to spend $449 on a pair of headphones — even if they're *Apple* headphones that emanate angelic voices from the divine realm.

As such, I searched the far corners of the internet to find a better deal on the AirPods Max. As it turned out, I stumbled on RC Willey, an electronics and home goods online retailer that happens to be selling the pink AirPods Max for only $349 (opens in new tab). That's my kind of price!

The AirPods Max, one of the priciest luxury consumer headphones, has an MSRP of $549, but not today! You can get it now for $349 at RC Willey. The one downside is that you can only get it in pink. These stylish ear cans come with Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max is one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market. They sport powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and a gaggle of useful sensors.

In our AirPods Max review, we loved their slick, luxurious design, powerful active noise-cancelling, and best-in-class audio quality. In one test, after listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge.

However, I am a cheap person and I refuse to pay $549 for the AirPods Max. Not even the Amazon Prime Day Deal for the Apple headphones is appealing to me. $449?! I think not!

That's why I scoured the internet for a better deal, and I stumbled upon the $349 AirPods Max on RC Willey. I wondered if they were used, but as I perused the listing, I don't see any indication that the headphones are used, refurbished or anything of that nature. What's unfortunate, though, is that I can only get the AirPods Max in pink for $349. I would have preferred blue or silver, but that's going for $549 on RC Willey. On the plus side, there are two colors that are selling for under $399: the green and space gray models.

I'll be snatching up my pink $349 AirPods Max, thank you very much! Sorry, Amazon. Do better.

