I bought this Samsung 980 Pro 2TB SSD for 49% off and you can too

Prime Day 2022 is here and I've found myself in quite the pickle: I can't stop wanting more and more digital space on my PC, so I just bought the Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB 4.0.

If you wanna be like me, you can purchase the Samsung 980 Pro 4.0 2TB SSD for $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is a whole $185 off the original listing price.

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB Gen 4.0 is currently almost half off on Amazon, which is an absolute steal for anyone looking to add lightning fast storage space to their desktop. Its read speeds hit 7000MBps, making it 2x faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs. I personally bit the bullet and bought this bad boy, and I can't wait to plug it into my computer and continue my hoarding of digital space.

I have a 2TB SSD, a 2TB HDD, a 500GB SSD and a 8TB HDD in my desktop but that's just not enough. I'll never be satisfied until I load every one of my M.2 slots with an SSD that's capable of storing every single game I own. I'm only kidding, of course... I think?