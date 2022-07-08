How to pre-order the new M2 MacBook Air

Following Apple's WWDC 2022 announcement, the M2 MacBook Air will be available for pre-order on Friday, July 8 at 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. BST.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and less than 0.5 inches thin, the M2 MacBook Air has a 20 percent smaller footprint than its predecessor. It features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with thinner bezels and 500 nits of brightness. Not only is the new MacBook Air's screen 25 percent brighter than the previous-gen model, but it also supports 1 billion colors for a rich, lifelike viewing experience.

The new M2 MacBook Air boasts an enhanced 1080p HD camera with double the resolution and low light performance. Apple engineers strategically integrated the speakers and mics between the display and keyboard. The new 4 speaker sound system supports Spatial Audio for improved audio whether you're streaming content or on a video call.

Performance-wise, the Apple M2 chip delivers 20 percent faster performance than the M1 MacBook Air and nearly 40 percent faster than the Intel-charged MacBook Air. With a rated battery life of 18 hours, new dual USB power adapter and 67W adapter with fast-charge. The new MacBook Air arrives in four colors, including Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, and Midnight.



If you want double the storage for video editing, graphics editing, coding or gaming, the 512GB M2 MacBook Pro starts at $1,499. It also includes a 35W dual USB-C port adapter or 67W USB-C power adapter.

MacBook Air preorders are expected to ship by Friday, July 15.

(opens in new tab) Apple M2 MacBook Air: from $1,199 @ Apple (opens in new tab)

The new M2 MacBook Air features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.